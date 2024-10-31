Derry Halloween comes to a climax tonight but there is still loads to do.

Here's a list of what you can get up to on the last day of Halloween.

Cauldron’s Cove: Step into "Cauldron's Cove" at Waterloo Place, a magical nook where creativity and enchantment bubble over.

With arts and crafts to spark imagination, captivating storytelling sessions that whisk you away to other worlds, and whimsical face painting to transform you into creatures of the night. Finishes at 5:00pm.

Heart of Samhain: Senses are stirred and taste buds tantalised as musical melodies hang in the cold night air. Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place will come alive with all manner of creepy ghosts and ghouls feasting on the sights, sounds and tastes of Hallowe’en. Enjoy the market with live music and relaxed seating in Waterloo Place.

Guildhall Square & Waterloo Place. Ends at 10:00pm

Sit at the Iron Throne: Channel your inner Targaryen or Stark as you take a seat upon the iconic Game of Thrones throne. Strike your fiercest royal pose for an unforgettable photo op amidst the haunting atmosphere of Derry Halloween Festival. Available until 9:00pm.

Haunted Heritage: Guildhall is open till 9pm (last entry 8pm) Free entry.

Guided tours available : £3 per person.

Tower Museum available till 9pm with last entries at 7.30pm. Priced at £6.

Guided tour is priced at £3. Guided tours are available to book in both the Tower Museum and Guildhall for £3 per person and visitors can experience the history of Derry from its prehistoric times to the present day including the new Derry Girls experience in the Tower Museum. There may be some strange and mysterious stories to be told but you will have to visit to find out more.

Cullen’s Halloween Carnival: A selection of all your favourite family attractions including the Roller Ghoster train, Big Wheel and some spooky visitors joining us all the way from Salem.

Closes at 10:00pm. Can be found in Ebrington’s visitor car park.

Nosey Parker: Pay a visit to Nosey but tread cautiously as you near The Walls, for Walter's monstrous pet sees and hears everything!

You can see Nosey till 9:00pm.

Haunted Harvest Market: In Guildhall Square sample some of the finest street food and drink Derry has up for offer.

The market closes at 10:00pm.

Trick or treat trail Disco: A kids Halloween disco in the Guildhall, donations are welcome to the Mayors chosen charity, Bud Club.

Available until 4:30pm.

Samhain Stage: Indulge in live eerie melodies from local artists in the Guildhall Square.

Finishing at 9:00pm.

The Well to Hell: Dive into The Well to Hell and immerse yourself in an 8D auditory experience that sharpens your remaining senses when you have no light to rely on.

Tickets available here: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/grayscommunications/1382428 priced at £12.

The Well to Hell is open till 10:00pm in St Columb’s Hall.

Sister Ghost: Catch Derry musician, Sister Ghost, in the Nerve Centre for the launch of her debut album, Beyond The Water.

Tickets are priced at £13, doors to the gig open at 8:45pm and the show starts at 9:20pm.

Get your tickets here: https://nervecentre.org/whats-on/sister-ghost-and-special-guests

Music Capital presents Crash Test Dummies: Crash Test Dummies bring their 30th anniversary tour God Shuffled His Feet to the Maiden City for Derry Halloween. Celebrating a rich history of influential tunes and heartfelt performances, the band continues their exhilarating journey, connecting deeply with audiences through their music and stories.

Special Guests are Polar Bolero.

Tickets are available here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/music-capital-presents-the-crash-test-dummies-tickets-883465829077

Admission priced at £32.68, the show starts at 8:30pm and ends at 10:00pm.