3 . Oakfest with Chris Norman

Donegal’s much anticipated family friendly festival, Oakfest, is back again for 2024 for 2 days with 2 very different line ups, across 2 stages. Headlining Day 1: The legend that is Chris Norman, original lead singer of Smokie, British soft rock singer with an international following whose career spans several decades. Day 2 will entertain us with a host of the very best tribute bands. Oakfield Park, Raphoe, September 7-8, for an adult all weekend ticket it is priced at €83.45, child weekend ticket (Child 4-16 years) €30.95. Photo: Getty Images