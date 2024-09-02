20 fun things to do in Derry and Donegal during September 2024
By Jack Tibbetts
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 10:29 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 10:29 BST
The school term might be back but that doesn’t mean there isn’t loads to do in Derry and Donegal during September, check our list of what you can get up to.
Photos from the Derry Journal Archive and Getty Images.
1. The Wolfe Tones at the Millennium Forum
From Irish Eyes to Grace, Let The People Sing to The Streets of New York, hit after hit, the legendary Wolfe Tones will captivate in a night to remember. September 6-7 8pm, ticket prices at £42.00 for seated and £46.50 for standing. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
The Monte Challenge is a run, cycle and off road mountain climb adventure in the wilds of Donegal, You can enter as an individual or share the journey as a team. Races start from the Community Centre, Mountcharles. On September 7. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Donegal’s much anticipated family friendly festival, Oakfest, is back again for 2024 for 2 days with 2 very different line ups, across 2 stages. Headlining Day 1: The legend that is Chris Norman, original lead singer of Smokie, British soft rock singer with an international following whose career spans several decades. Day 2 will entertain us with a host of the very best tribute bands. Oakfield Park, Raphoe, September 7-8, for an adult all weekend ticket it is priced at €83.45, child weekend ticket (Child 4-16 years) €30.95. Photo: Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.