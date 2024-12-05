The Millennium Forum has announced casting and dates for the smash hit musical Hairspray.

The show rocks into Derry for a week-long run from Monday March 10 to Saturday March 15, 2025 as part of an extensive tour of Ireland and the UK.

Brenda Edwards of ITV’s Loose Women, and We Will Rock You fame, who previously played Motormouth Maybelle in three productions of Hairspray directed by Paul Kerryson , now joins this production to direct alongside Kerryson.

The production is choreographed by Olivier Award winner and artistic director of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Drew McOnie (In the Heights, King's Cross Theatre; Jesus Christ Superstar, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre). The show opened in Manchester back in July to rave reviews and is touring numerous cities over the coming year.

The musical coming to Derry is based on the 1988 film Hairspray starring Rikki Lake. (Pic: YouTube)

Casting includes Neil Hurst (Edna Turnblad), Joanne Clifton (Velma Von Tussle), Michelle Ndegwa (Motormouth Maybelle), Dermot Canavan (Wilbur), Soloman Davy (Link Larkin), Declan Egan (Corny Collins), Katie Brace (Tracy Turnblad), Katlo (Little Inez), Reece Richards (Seaweed), Allana Taylor (Amber Von Tussle), Freya McMahon (Penny Pingleton). Ensemble includes: Ben Anderson, Grace Anyiam, Nina Bell, Joseph Bristow, Vanessa Dumatey, Rebecca French, Stuart Hickey, Jaiden Lodge, Olly Manley, Sasha Monique, Jacob Smith, Issy Wilman, Joseph Bristow, Ryan Appiah-Sarpong, Duncan Burt, Shaniquah Notice-Morris and Emily Ann Potter.

Michelle Ndegwa will make her professional debut in the principal role of Motormouth Maybelle having been selected from more than 3000 people who applied to the open auditions in November last year. A soul and gospel singer, best known for her performances as a vocalist for the Gorillaz, Michelle has recorded with Billy Porter, Gregory Porter (Troy Miller), Shapeshifters, Yard Act, Becky Hill, Rita Ora, and Deseri.

Her touring, festival and concert work includes background vocals for Wizkid, Lizzo, Jorja Smith, Emeli Sande, Becky Hill, Nubya Garcia, TLC, Liam Gallagher, Ray BLK, Nina Nesbit, Shakka, Tom Odell, and Trevor Nelson (Soul Christmas at the Royal Albert Hall). She has performed at festivals including Coachella, Glastonbury and BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend.

A spokesperson for the show said: “Hairspray is a musical based on the 1988 film of the same name which starred Divine and Ricki Lake by cult filmmaker John Waters. With music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman Marc Shaiman and book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan, the stage production of Hairspray originally opened to rave reviews on Broadway in 2002 and subsequently won eight Tony Awards.

"The production opened in London at the Shaftesbury Theatre in 2007 and won four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. Proving to be an international success, Hairspray has also played in South Africa, Japan, South Korea, China and Dubai. Following the musical’s phenomenal success on stage, a film of the musical was released in 2007 which starred John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer and James Marsden.

"After breaking box office records and delighting audiences in the West End, on Broadway and on the big screen since 1988, the timeless story of Hairspray centres around heroine Tracy Turnblad, who has big hair, a big heart, and big dreams to dance her way onto national TV, and into the heart of teen idol Link Larkin. When Tracy becomes a local star, she is able to use her newfound fame to fight for liberation, tolerance, and interracial unity in Baltimore. But can she win equality – and Link’s heart – without denting her ’do?”

The iconic musical comedy features some of musical theatre’s best hit songs including Welcome To The 60s, You Can’t Stop The Beat and Good Morning Baltimore by Academy Award, Tony and Emmy winning duo Marc Shaiman (music and lyrics) and Scott Wittman (lyrics).

Hairspray is produced by Mark Goucher, Matthew Gale, and Laurence Myers.

Tickets are now available from the Box Office. Telephone 71 264455 (option 1) or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.