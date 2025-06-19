IN PICTURES: Opening night of The Grove Theatre's musical 'Annie' at Derry's Millennium Forum

It was a full house on Wednesday night as the five-day run of The Grove Theatre’s production of the musical ‘Annie’ opened at the Millennium Forum. Pictured are guests attending a VIP reception at the Forum prior to the show. Annie will be staged on Thursday and Friday at 7.30pm, on Saturday at 2.30pm and again at 7.30pm, and on Sunday at 2.30pm. For tickets go to: https://millenniumforum.co.uk/whats-on/annie