IN PICTURES: Opening night of The Grove Theatre's musical 'Annie' at Derry's Millennium Forum

By Brendan McDaid
Published 19th Jun 2025, 11:00 BST
It was a full house on Wednesday night as the five-day run of The Grove Theatre’s production of the musical ‘Annie’ opened at the Millennium Forum. Pictured are guests attending a VIP reception at the Forum prior to the show. Annie will be staged on Thursday and Friday at 7.30pm, on Saturday at 2.30pm and again at 7.30pm, and on Sunday at 2.30pm. For tickets go to: https://millenniumforum.co.uk/whats-on/annie

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

The team behind the Grove Theatre Group's production of Annie, Roderick Canning, Lana Campbell, Stephen Carlin and Martin Mullan pictured on the opening night at the Millennium Forum, which drew a full house. The show runs daily until Sunday, with tickets on sale via the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney

1. The team behind the Grove Theatre Group's production of Annie, Roderick Canning, Lana Campbell, Stephen Carlin and Martin Mullan pictured on the opening night at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney

The team behind the Grove Theatre Group's production of Annie, Roderick Canning, Lana Campbell, Stephen Carlin and Martin Mullan pictured on the opening night at the Millennium Forum, which drew a full house. The show runs daily until Sunday, with tickets on sale via the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Martin Mullan (left) producer, Charlie Nash, Conan Norris and Betty Nash pictured with Mayor Ruairí McHugh at the opening night of the Grove Theatre Group's production of Annie at the Millennium Forum on Wednesday. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Martin Mullan (left) producer, Charlie Nash, Conan Norris and Betty Nash pictured with Mayor Ruairí McHugh at the opening night of the Grove Theatre Group's production of Annie at the Millennium Forum on Wednesday. Photo: George Sweeney

Martin Mullan (left) producer, Charlie Nash, Conan Norris and Betty Nash pictured with Mayor Ruairí McHugh at the opening night of the Grove Theatre Group's production of Annie at the Millennium Forum on Wednesday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Felix Healy, Janet Carlyle and Paul Carlyle attended the opening night of the Grove Theatre Group's production of Annie at the Millennium Forum on Wednesday. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Felix Healy, Janet Carlyle and Paul Carlyle attended the opening night of the Grove Theatre Group's production of Annie at the Millennium Forum on Wednesday. Photo: George Sweeney

Felix Healy, Janet Carlyle and Paul Carlyle attended the opening night of the Grove Theatre Group's production of Annie at the Millennium Forum on Wednesday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Martin and Amanda Bradley attended the opening night of the Grove Theatre Group's production of Annie at the Millennium Forum on Wednesday. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Martin and Amanda Bradley attended the opening night of the Grove Theatre Group's production of Annie at the Millennium Forum on Wednesday. Photo: George Sweeney

Martin and Amanda Bradley attended the opening night of the Grove Theatre Group's production of Annie at the Millennium Forum on Wednesday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice