IN PICTURES: Opening night of The Grove Theatre's musical 'Annie' at Derry's Millennium Forum

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. The team behind the Grove Theatre Group's production of Annie, Roderick Canning, Lana Campbell, Stephen Carlin and Martin Mullan pictured on the opening night at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney
The team behind the Grove Theatre Group's production of Annie, Roderick Canning, Lana Campbell, Stephen Carlin and Martin Mullan pictured on the opening night at the Millennium Forum, which drew a full house. The show runs daily until Sunday, with tickets on sale via the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Martin Mullan (left) producer, Charlie Nash, Conan Norris and Betty Nash pictured with Mayor Ruairí McHugh at the opening night of the Grove Theatre Group's production of Annie at the Millennium Forum on Wednesday. Photo: George Sweeney
Martin Mullan (left) producer, Charlie Nash, Conan Norris and Betty Nash pictured with Mayor Ruairí McHugh at the opening night of the Grove Theatre Group's production of Annie at the Millennium Forum on Wednesday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Felix Healy, Janet Carlyle and Paul Carlyle attended the opening night of the Grove Theatre Group's production of Annie at the Millennium Forum on Wednesday. Photo: George Sweeney
Felix Healy, Janet Carlyle and Paul Carlyle attended the opening night of the Grove Theatre Group's production of Annie at the Millennium Forum on Wednesday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Martin and Amanda Bradley attended the opening night of the Grove Theatre Group's production of Annie at the Millennium Forum on Wednesday. Photo: George Sweeney
Martin and Amanda Bradley attended the opening night of the Grove Theatre Group's production of Annie at the Millennium Forum on Wednesday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney