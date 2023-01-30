The star makes a welcome return to smash hit musical, ‘Blood Brothers’ as Mrs. Johnstone, a role she first played 30 years ago at just 23 years of age.

Bill Kenwright’s production returns to the North West’s premier venue for one week only from Tuesday, January 31 until Saturday, February 4

Following sell out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan, the international smash hit musical Blood Brothers continues to tour the UK.

Rebecca Storm returns to 'Blood Brothers in the Millennium Forum.

Speaking to the Journal ahead of the show’s return to Derry, Rebecca Storm told how she ‘loves’ the Forum’s audience and ‘can’t wait’ to perform there on stage for what is her third time.

She added how local audiences ‘are not frightened to react,’ to what they see on stage, which is a huge boost for performers.

"This is what we on stage are looking for – people to laugh and cry and genuinely enjoy it. I love Derry, it’s a fascinating and beautiful city.’

Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving story of twin boys separated at birth, only to be reunited, by a twist of fate and a mother’s haunting secret. The memorable score includes A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.

Rebecca Storm celebrates 30 years of playing Mrs Johnstone for one week only at the Millennium Forum.

It is beloved by many, not least Rebecca Storm, who is synonymous with the role of Mrs Johnstone, a mother faced with a heart breaking choice.

She told how, through the years, she has watched as generations of families fall in love with the show.

"I came to Ireland in 1985 to the Olympia – this is my 15th version of the show. I came back one time and a lady came up to me. She told me she had been at the show and was pregnant with twins. The ending was such a shock to her that her waters broke and she was rushed to hospital. When her boys were born, she called them Mickey and Eddie. She introduced me to Mickey and Eddie, who had brought their children – three generations. It’s such a family affair. People will bring their mums, grandmothers etc.”

She added: “Every time I revisit it, I learn something else and find something else in the character. To think, I was in my early 20s when I first did it. In the early days, it was almost like the Johnstones were the good ones and the Lyons were the bad ones. But now, when you look at it, you feel for absolutely everybody and it’s fairly interesting how that’s developed.”

Sean Jones (Mickey) & Joel Benedict (Eddie)- Blood Brothers UK 2022 Tour- Photo by Jack Merriman

Ms Storm told how ‘proud’ she is to be part of such a phenomenon as ‘Blood Brothers.’

"This could be my swansong. It could be my last visit and it will be an emotional time for me.”

A sensational cast, incredible show stopping music, remarkable staging and five star performances make Blood Brothers an enthralling night of entertainment.