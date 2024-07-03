Third annual Alchemy Cup in aid of HURT

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The eagerly anticipated third Annual Alchemy Cup is scheduled for Thursday, July 10th, promising a day filled with sporting feats and a strong sense of community.

This year's edition will proudly support the Derry-based charity HURT, with 10 spirited teams from local businesses vying for victory on the field.

Organised by Alchemy Technology Services, the event has been set up by James Deery, Technical Analyst. James said: “This is the third year of the Alchemy Cup and we are delighted to be supporting HURT this year. We are all aware of the severe impact addiction has on our local area, which is why this year we chose HURT "Have Your Tomorrows," an organisation providing excellent support to families battling addiction. Additionally, the event aims to bring our community together to show support for this important cause."

The 2024 Alchemy Cup will again take place at St Columb’s College where there will be a tuck shop and raffle, were tickets can be purchased on the day.

James continued: “I would like to thank all the companies involved this year; Alchemy Technology Services, R-Turner Car Sales, Bay Road, E&I Engineering, Section Barbers, Fintru, PJD Body Repairs, Specsavers and Budget Energy. Without these teams and their company's support the event would not be possible.

"A special word of thanks also goes to sponsors St Columb’s College for donating the pitches, MIM Engineering, Pat O'Kane Car Sales, The Unit Gym, Karl Doherty Motors, JD Auto Repairs, Alec Orr Motor Factors and Ken McCorkell Tyres who have all donated money towards the goods for the tuck shop, raffle prizes and footballs.

"Finally, I would like to add a big thank you to everyone who has donated/helped get raffle prizes especially Callum McGregor for signing a Celtic jersey and Seamus Coleman for signing an Ireland jersey."

Everyone is welcome to show their support for the teams and HURT on Thursday 10th July from 6-9pm at the St Columb’s College football pitches.

Raffle Prizes:Signed Callum McGregor Celtic JerseySigned Seamus Coleman Ireland JerseyDerry City FC Jerse6 Micky Barlett Tickets at Millenium ForumJD Meats £20 Voucher2 Valet 54 £20 Voucher

£50 Tattoo Voucher - Abi Stewart @Craig Riddles

Luxury hamper

£20 Wildflower Designs voucher

Derry City FC Tickets

£50 Alec Orr Motor Factors voucher

Ebrington Hotel afternoon tea for two

Ebrington Hotel Spa, mid week and glass of prosecco voucher

About Alchemy Technology Services: Alchemy Technology Services was founded in September 2018 as a global centre of excellence for insurance software implementation and support services. We work with insurance companies, system integrators and software providers to support the digitisation of the global insurance industry.

Recognising the need for skilled, certified, experienced resources for the digitisation of the insurance industry, Alchemy’s founder and CEO set out to create Alchemy in his hometown of Derry/Londonderry, Northern Ireland to support the socio-economic growth of the region. The company now employs over 170 people in the North West city region and has multiple international customers.