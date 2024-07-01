10 photographs of South Bank Square’s new Rosses Gate housing development at Ballyoan in Derry

Over a dozen homes at the large new residential development on the Clooney Road off the Gransha Roundabout have now been either completed or are under construction.

Rosses Gate, once completed, will see 690 dwellings including a mix of detached, semi-detached, apartments and bungalows, developed on the H30 lands zoned for housing in the Waterside.

A new neighbourhood centre comprising a retail unit, petrol pumps, ATM and electric vehicle charging are also proposed.

READ MORE: New Ballyoan Neighbourhood Centre planned to service South Bank Square and H30 developments

1 . Rosses Gate, once completed, will see 690 dwellings including a mix of detached, semi-detached, apartments and bungalows, developed on the H30 lands zoned for housing in the Waterside. Rosses Gate, once completed, will see 690 dwellings including a mix of detached, semi-detached, apartments and bungalows, developed on the H30 lands zoned for housing in the Waterside.Photo: Kevin Mullan Photo Sales

2 . Over a dozen homes at the large new residential development on the Clooney Road off the Gransha Roundabout have now been either completed or are under construction. Over a dozen homes at the large new residential development on the Clooney Road off the Gransha Roundabout have now been either completed or are under construction.Photo: Kevin Mullan Photo Sales

3 . Work continues to advance on South Bank Square’s new Rosses Gate housing development at Ballyoan in Derry. Work continues to advance on South Bank Square’s new Rosses Gate housing development at Ballyoan in Derry.Photo: Kevin Mullan Photo Sales

4 . New homes in the development are being advertised from £167,500 to £168,950. New homes in the development are being advertised from £167,500 to £168,950.Photo: Kevin Mullan Photo Sales