10 things to do in Derry this week

There’s plenty on in Derry this week, September 5-11.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Monday, 5th September 2022, 5:47 pm
Fintan Harvey’s 'Tall Tales' at the Waterside Theatre, Saturday September 10 at 8pm. Tickets - £11 (£10 on the door) Available from the Waterside Theatre Box Office / https://www.watersidetheatreni.com/event/view/fintan-harveys-tall-tales. Suitable for ages 14+. Growing up - and up and up to 6 foot 5.5 inches! - in Claudy in the 1980’s has meant that Fintan has always seen the world from a different point of view. He has funny bones - and lots of them. Look forward to his spin on exotic new foods like Spaghetti Bolognese; world travels during lockdown and discovering his individuality through haircuts. All his tales are tall, and all are hilarious.
Glengarry Glen Ross in the Millennium Forum on Thursday, September 8.
Jack Dee: Off The Telly in the Millennium Forum on Friday, September 9. "In these difficult and uncertain times people need hope, a ray of sunshine to brighten their day. And that's very much where I come in." says Jack.
ARC Fitness Recovery in Motion conference in the Millennium Forum on Wednesday, September 7 at 9.30am-4.30pm. The North West’s first addiction conference celebrating recovery, the importance of hope and the positive impact of change. #motionchangesemotion2022
Saint Augustine's Church for EHOD 2022 on Palace Street. St. Augustine's Church sits proudly on the Grand Parade of the Walls of Derry and is affectionately referred to locally as 'the Wee Church on the Walls'. It is acknowledged as being the oldest Christian site in the city, dating back to 546AD and the foundation of the first abbey of Columba (Colmcille). It has a varied, colourful history which guides will happily explain during EHOD. You can also use the interactive tour with the QR code, Tablets are available at the church should you not have a smart device. St. Augustine’s Church - ‘The Big Weave’ Tapestries Exhibition and Workshops. 6 - 11 September. Music, Poetry & Spoken Word Performance 10 September. 2pm.
Tower Museum Stores Tours for EHOD 2022 On Sunday, September 10. Come for a behind the scenes look at our Tower Museum stores, where we house collections form the city and district dating back 7000 years. You can find out more about our neolithic settlers and ancient logboats. Discover our impressive maritime and second world war collections, our walled city archaeological collections and city archives. Learn more about our new DNA Museum planned in Ebringon and find out how we maintain collections sustainably and the importance of environmental monitoring and preservation. Availability is limited, booking is essential and buses will leave from outside the Tower Museum to a secret location on Saturday morning. Tours last approx 1 hour and are at 10am and 11.20am only. To book email: [email protected] or phone: 028 7137 2411
Find out the craic of learning Irish with An Chultúrlann! Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin will be running an information day on Saturday the 10th of September between 10.30am-2.30pm for people to chat with teachers, and find out which of the classes would best suit you. Plus, there'll be storytelling, a raffle, live music, and you can grab yourself a coffee at their in-house cafe, Bacús! No booking necessary. Please contact Caoishe at [email protected] and visit their website for further details. www.culturlann.org/teanga/irish-courses
The History of Boomhall EHOD September 10-11. Boomhall Estate is a public riverside parkland and a historic Siege of Derry Battle Site where the Breaking of the Boom across the river ended the Siege of Derry. There are also remains of a Georgian villa, stables, walled garden and landscape parkland occupied in the past by major merchant families engaged in the emigration and goods trades with North America, Caribbean and the Baltic, as well as being major players in administration of India and South Africa. Come along on Saturday 10th or Sunday 11th September for an outdoor tour and talk about the Boomhall Estate! Boomhall House, Walled Garden and 18th Century History Landscape situate on the banks of the River Foyle. Tour lasts approx 1,5 hours and be prepared for the weather! Places are limited and booking essential. For bookings tel 07968 738862 or email [email protected]
Guildhall for EHOD September 10-11. A warm welcome awaits you at the Guildhall, one of Derry’s most recognisable landmarks that has been at the heart of city life since 1890. As well as being home to the Council’s chamber and Mayor’s Parlour, the Guildhall is a must see visitor attraction where you can be sure of a warm welcome. Soak in the legenderry spirit, while our local tour guides take you on a journey through this majestic building, with local historic tales to tell along the way.
The preview of Being in a Place: A Portrait of Margaret Tait at Void Gallery on Saturday 10 September from 6:30. An in conversation between Void
Director Mary Cremin and artist Luke Fowler will take place beforehand at 5:30pm. All welcome. Drinks provided by Northbound Brewery.