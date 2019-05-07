£105m City Deal ‘a first step’ - McCallion MP

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion has said today’s announcement of £105m funding is a first step, but the British government must do more to assist the development of the north west.

The Foyle MP said: “Today’s announcement that £105m funding will be made available to help develop key projects in the north west is a first step, but more must be done to address regional imbalance.

“The British government have a responsibility to deliver a proper financial contribution towards developing the north west region.

“We need more adequate funding to help unlock the region’s economic potential as part of the strategic growth plan.

“Since becoming MP, I have worked daily to ensure funding like that announced today can be achieved to help develop and transform this city region and this remains my priority.

“Sinn Féin has always believed that transforming this region and achieving an inclusive growth deal requires collective thinking and financial support from other partners including the EU and the Irish government.

“In the coming days and weeks I will continue to speak to both governments and work with local councils and key stakeholders to deliver upon the Strategic Growth Deal and secure additional financial assistance from both governments and the EU.”