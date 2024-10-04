13 great pictures from the BSC Shoe Factory in Derry back in 1974

By Brendan McDaid
Published 4th Oct 2024, 12:08 GMT
Having their photos taken for a Derry Journal feature 50 years ago back in 1974 were staff who were working in The Shoe Factory (BSC Footwear Supplies Ltd) in Springtown Industrial Estate in Derry.

Photos: Derry Journal.

Pictured are staff at the BSC Shoe Factory in Derry back in 1974.

Related topics:Derry
