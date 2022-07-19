14 photos from the Legenderry Street Food Festival

Here are some pictures of the event.
A family pictured at the Legenderry Street Food Festival held along the Foyle Embankment over the weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2228GS – 042
Members of St John’s Ambulance on duty during the Legenderry Street Food Festival held along the Foyle Embankment over the weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2228GS – 041
Traditional musicians play durung the Legenderry Street Food Festival held along the Foyle Embankment over the weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2228GS – 043
A variety of quality food was available at the Legenderry Street Food Festival held along the Foyle Embankment over the weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2228GS – 035