Enjoying a pizza at the Legenderry Street Food Festival held along the Foyle Embankment over the weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2228GS – 034

14 photos from the Legenderry Street Food Festival

The Legenderry Street Food Festival was well-attended along the quay at the weekend and whet the appetite for the Foyle Maritime Festival which officially gets under way on Wednesday.

By George Sweeney
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 12:11 pm

Here are some pictures of the event.

A family pictured at the Legenderry Street Food Festival held along the Foyle Embankment over the weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2228GS – 042

Members of St John’s Ambulance on duty during the Legenderry Street Food Festival held along the Foyle Embankment over the weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2228GS – 041

Traditional musicians play durung the Legenderry Street Food Festival held along the Foyle Embankment over the weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2228GS – 043

A variety of quality food was available at the Legenderry Street Food Festival held along the Foyle Embankment over the weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2228GS – 035

