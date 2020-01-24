16 jobs at risk at Computershare

Sixteen jobs are at risk of redundancy at the Derry office of the financial services company Computershare.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed that the jobs are at risk as part of a restructuring of the business.

There are currently 275 people employed at Computershare’s office in Derry.

One employee, who does not wish to be named, said the announcement is like a ‘kick in the teeth’ to long standing employees.

“They were hiring people last month and these people are not at risk, yet the people who have worked here for years don’t know where we stand and if we will still have a job.”

A spokesperson for Computershare said the company remains committed to Derry and recently created 11 new roles here.

They added: “As part of a restructure of our Loan Services business in the UK, 16 roles in Derry have been placed at risk of redundancy.

“We’ll try to move anyone affected into other roles whenever we can and will communicate regularly with our staff throughout the process.”

The spokesperson confirmed that none of the employees recently recruited in Derry are at risk of redundancy.

Brian McDaid, Assistant General Secretary of Aegis the Union, said: “We are disappointed that this business decision will detrimentally impact some of our members. Any job losses are a concern, in particular during these times of austerity.”

He said they are meeting with senior management on a regular basis to ‘seek all avenues to minimise the impact and save jobs for our members’.

“This will not only affect our members, but also their families and the community, so we are engaging with local organisations and politicians to widen the support to those affected.”