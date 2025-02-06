2025 North West Business Awards launched in Derry

City Centre Initiative and Derry’s Chamber of Commerce have called on businesses throughout the North West to ‘save the date’ as they launched the 2025 North West Business Awards at the City Hotel on Wednesday.

The annual awards ceremony, which will be held in the City Hotel on Friday May 23 this year, is recognised as one of the most distinguished events for celebrating local businesses throughout the North West.

Organised jointly by City Centre Initiative and Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, the event recognises and celebrates the achievements of local businesses and entrepreneurs over the past twelve months and provides a valuable networking and social opportunity for business people. The event is to be sponsored by Bank of Ireland.

In a joint statement Jim Roddy, City Centre Initiative and Anna Doherty, Londonderry Chamber of Commerce said: “We are very pleased to launch the 2025 North West Business Awards and will be looking forward to celebrating not only our winners this year but everyone who has kept the economy of the North West striving forward over the past year.

Sponsors and organisers launching the North West Business Awards 2025 at the City Hotel, Derry. Back Row (L-R): Andrena O'Prey (Derry Journal), Aidan O'Kane (Allstate NI), John Cartin (NWRC), Erin McFeely (Alchemy Technology Services), Jacqui Diamond (Derry Journal). Front Row (L-R): Lorraine Allen (City Centre Initiative), Michael Kelly (Strabane BID), Hugh Hegarty (City Centre Initiative), Steve Frazer (City of Derry Airport), Danielle Whoriskey (Bank of Ireland), Anna Doherty (Londonderry Chamber of Commerce), Danielle McNally (Derry City & Strabane District Council).

“The North West is a unique economy and contributes significantly to the wider Northern Ireland economy. With these awards, we want to acknowledge the vitality and spirit of the business sector within the city and region and highlight those who excel in fields such as innovation, customer service, and creativity among other disciplines. The calibre of entries each year represents the best in business and entrepreneurship and we believe it is essential to recognise the efforts and achievements of our local businesses.

Entries will open for the awards on the CCI website via www.cciderry-londonderry.com from Monday, February 24 for six weeks.

The North West Business Awards social media channels will also provide points of information and updates from today onwards.

Speaking about the return of the awards, Danielle Whoriskey, Senior Business Manager, North West at Bank of Ireland UK said: “Bank of Ireland are delighted to support the North West Business Awards, which recognise and champion the resilience, success and innovation of businesses right across the North West region."

“This year is an important one for Bank of Ireland as we celebrate 200 years since the opening of our first branch in the North West. While much has changed, both in business and banking, our commitment to supporting business, enterprise and entrepreneurship remains resolute. As we look to the future, we’re more focused on this than ever and we’re ambitious for the role we can play in supporting our customers and the economy.

“The North West has a central role to play in the growth of the wider Northern Ireland economy and I strongly encourage local businesses, across all sectors, to enter and showcase you and your team’s creativity, achievements and ambition.”

Further information on the North West Business Awards can be found at the Facebook and Instagram pages @ NWBizAwards or via the City Centre Initiative or Derry Chamber website.