212 Goldliner services moving to Belfast Grand Central Station from 8th September
From next month, services will be introduced in phases with buses operating from the Europa Buscentre to move over first on Sunday 8th September followed by rail operations, date to be confirmed. Public Realm work around the station will continue into 2025.
Extensive training is underway for staff in preparation for the move alongside a comprehensive testing, training and commissioning programme for the connecting rail line and new signalling technology. https://youtu.be/-_bQI-j4dIo
Translink Group Chief Executive, Chris Conway said: “This is a really exciting milestone for everyone. The new station, and associated railway, signalling and public realm is a game changer set to inspire people to use more sustainable transport options creating a better connected, cleaner and healthier region for everyone.
“Over the coming weeks there will be a number of changes for passengers as we phase in bus and train services. These are being carefully planned to facilitate completion of all the essential commissioning and testing, to allow services to bed in, to give the public time to get familiar with the new station, and to facilitate the ongoing public realm works.
“We are urging passengers and parents of pupils returning to school after the summer break to plan their journey in advance, pre buy your ticket and allow extra time for your journey particularly travelling through the Belfast area.
“To ensure everyone has all the information they need to enable a smooth transition over to the new facility we will have information on our website and have a series of public information events in stations planned* with advice to assist passengers with the changeover.
“This operational opening is a significant milestone in the project marking the next step towards transforming Northern Ireland's public transport system. Over the coming year the programme of street works to improve pedestrian access around the new station will continue before the overall project is fully completed.
“We are excited to offer a ‘grand’ welcome to visitors and passengers and want to thank everyone for their patience and support. We know there has been much interest and anticipation in the new facility which is set to help unlock the true potential of our region as a great place to live, work and visit”, Chris concluded.
Information is available on our website www.translink.co.uk; through the Translink Journey Planner and by phoning the Contact Centre on 02890 666630
