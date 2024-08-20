212 Goldliner services moving to Belfast Grand Central Station from 8th September

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Construction work on the new world class Belfast Grand Central Station is at a stage which will soon allow the public to have the opportunity to see inside Ireland’s largest state of the art integrated transport hub for trains, coaches and buses. Services will be introduced in phases with buses, including 212 services operating from the Europa Buscentre to move over first on Sunday 8th September.

From next month, services will be introduced in phases with buses operating from the Europa Buscentre to move over first on Sunday 8th September followed by rail operations, date to be confirmed. Public Realm work around the station will continue into 2025.

Extensive training is underway for staff in preparation for the move alongside a comprehensive testing, training and commissioning programme for the connecting rail line and new signalling technology. https://youtu.be/-_bQI-j4dIo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Translink Group Chief Executive, Chris Conway said: “This is a really exciting milestone for everyone. The new station, and associated railway, signalling and public realm is a game changer set to inspire people to use more sustainable transport options creating a better connected, cleaner and healthier region for everyone.

Belfast Grand Central Station

“Over the coming weeks there will be a number of changes for passengers as we phase in bus and train services. These are being carefully planned to facilitate completion of all the essential commissioning and testing, to allow services to bed in, to give the public time to get familiar with the new station, and to facilitate the ongoing public realm works.

“We are urging passengers and parents of pupils returning to school after the summer break to plan their journey in advance, pre buy your ticket and allow extra time for your journey particularly travelling through the Belfast area.

“To ensure everyone has all the information they need to enable a smooth transition over to the new facility we will have information on our website and have a series of public information events in stations planned* with advice to assist passengers with the changeover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This operational opening is a significant milestone in the project marking the next step towards transforming Northern Ireland's public transport system. Over the coming year the programme of street works to improve pedestrian access around the new station will continue before the overall project is fully completed.

Testing and Commissioning is underway to connect the railway line

“We are excited to offer a ‘grand’ welcome to visitors and passengers and want to thank everyone for their patience and support. We know there has been much interest and anticipation in the new facility which is set to help unlock the true potential of our region as a great place to live, work and visit”, Chris concluded.

Information is available on our website www.translink.co.uk; through the Translink Journey Planner and by phoning the Contact Centre on 02890 666630