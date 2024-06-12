The event celebrated outstanding businesses and individuals across the North West, with many surprises and acknowledgments for local enterprises.

Sponsored by Bank of Ireland, the awards welcomed nominations from businesses and entrepreneurs throughout the North West region.

The City Centre Initiative (CCI) and Derry’s Chamber of Commerce (LCC), the event organisers, extended their gratitude to everyone who entered the awards, and attended the event.

They emphasised that the evening was a celebration of the industrious spirit of the region's businesses and entrepreneurs.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Jim Roddy, CEO of City Centre Initiative and Anna Doherty, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, said: “I think everyone tonight would agree that we have some of the finest examples of business in the North West here this evening. Our winners and shortlisted nominees are very deserving of these awards.

“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to our main sponsor, Bank of Ireland, and our individual category sponsors for supporting local business and their achievements, without them we would not be able to host these awards.

“Selecting winners from the nominations we receive is always extremely difficult, and our panel of judges worked rigorously through the nominations to select very worthy winners for these awards. Not only our winners, but those shortlisted should be very proud to represent the best of the North West this year. To those who didn’t make the shortlist, we encourage you to keep applying, 2025 could be your year!”

The evening’s top honour, the Brilliance In Business Award, went to Millennium Forum.

The accolade came after a recent study reported that the Millennium Forum, which opened back in 2001 in the city centre, contributed a massive £16.2million to the North West economy over the course of 2023.

The 2024 North West Business Award Winners were:

Young Business Person of the Year – Kira McLaughlin, Scoil Mhuire Buncrana

Educational Partnership Award – FinTrU & Ulster University Business School

North West Restaurant of the Year – Walled City Brewery

North West Retailer of the Year Award – Little Acorns Bookstore

North West Hotel of the Year – The Ebrington Hotel

North West Creative Industries Business of the Year – Alleycats TV

Contribution to the North West Economy Award – Waterside Credit Union

Visit Derry Ambassadors Award – Des Rainey, Irish National Teachers Association

Innovation & Technology Award – Foods Connected

North West Pub of The Year – The Cosh Bar & Grill

Sustainability Champions Award – Translink

Creative Marketer of The Year – Millennium Forum

Taste of The North West – Carrick Foods

North West Business Hero – Declan Moore, Claudes Café

North West Small Business of the Year – North West Pest Control Ltd

NW Large Business of The Year – FinTrU

Strabane BID Business of The Year – Bejewelled At Soul

Brilliance In Business – Millennium Forum

For more information on the North West Business Awards, visit the social media pages @NWBizAwards on Facebook and Instagram, or check out the websites www.cciderry-londonderry.com and www.londonderrychamber.co.uk.

Winners of the main award of the night, the Brilliance In Business Award, Millennium Forum, alongside Ian Crowe and Greg McCann.

David Ramsey, Energy Advisor at Firmus Energy, pictured with winners of Large Business of The year winners FinTrU.

Jim Roddy, CEO of City Centre Initiative, presenting The Ebrington Hotel with the Hotel of The Year Award.