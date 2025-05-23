Merchant’s View, off the Limavady Road, in Derry’s Waterside has been billed by local estate agency Donnybrook as the ‘city's most prestigious new homes address’.

Build by award-winning developer, the McGinnis Group, Merchant’s View will consist of 33 detached units including two storey detached homes and bungalows.

The high-end properties are retailing for between £495,000 and £750,000.

The brochure promises ‘Life by the Shore’s Edge’ in the new development which is taking shape immediately to the North West of Rossbay.

Homes at Merchant’s View command incredible views of Rosses Bay, Madam’s Bank, the cityside and the Inishowen hills.

"Its unique location is ideal for commuting between the major local hubs of Derry City, Limavady and Coleraine and offers every resident of Merchant’s View convenient access to outdoor recreation, local businesses, high street shopping, places of worship, schools and easily accessible public transportation - including the City of Derry Airport and the city’s train station.

"Undoubtedly, Merchant’s View offers you the perfect mix of lifestyle and location in one of the most sought - after areas of NI,” the estate agency says.

1 . The view from The Boathouse, a four-bed detached home at Merchant's View, which is retailing for £750,000. Photo: Donnybrook Photo Sales

2 . The Boathouse, a four-bed detached home at Merchant's View, which is retailing for £750,000. Photo: Donnybrook Photo Sales

3 . An interior view of The Boathouse, a four-bed detached home at Merchant's View, which is retailing for £750,000. Photo: Donnybrook Photo Sales

4 . The Ross, one of the units at Merchant's View, that is retailing for £495,000 Photo: Donnybrook Photo Sales