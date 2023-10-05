33 retro pictures of Derry's What Everyone Wants, Westside Stores, Austin's, Garth Brooks queues
It was a time of new beginnings in the commercial hub of Derry’s city centre 30 years ago in the autumn of 1993.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 5th Oct 2023, 13:41 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 14:27 BST
On Strand Road, Quayside Shopping Centre and Strand Cinema were about to open, along with the popular What Everyone Wants Store in nearby William Street. Meanwhile queues were also forming outside the Richmond Centre for Garth Brooks tickets and our photographers from the time were also tasked to Austin’s department store for the big switch on and captured some of the businesses along Spencer Road and Duke Street.
Photos: Derry Journal Archive.
