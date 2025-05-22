The stunning three-storey, art deco-esque property at 26 Culmore Square is a modern mid-terrace home with an entrance hall with recessed lighting leading to a central feature curved wall and spiral staircase, four bedrooms, modern kitchen and reception room, two bathrooms and a garden.

The property is located in a quiet cul-de-sac with easy access to Culmore Road and on to Derry city centre, the Waterside and Inishowen in Donegal.

The property, on the market with an asking price of £230,000, is also versatile with the option to create a three bedroom/ two reception room home.

It also has gas central heating, with carpets, light fittings and blinds included in the sale.

The bedrooms include built in cupboards with one featuring double patio doors while another has an en-suite with a fully tiled walk in shower, wash hand basin and WC, partly tiled walls and a tiled floor.

The bathroom features a free standing bath, wash hand basin set in vanity unit, WC, with recessed lighting.

The lounge meanwhile features a picture window with window seat, wooden floor, recessed lighting, and the bright kitchen comes with eye and low level units, 1 1/2 bowl sink unit with mixer tap, hob, oven, and extractor fan, integrated fridge, integrated freezer, integrated dishwasher, washing machine, open display shelves, and recessed lighting.

Outside there is a a pretty, easy maintenance stoned garden to the rear enclosed with fence and enhanced with plants and shrubs. It comes with a garden shed with potential as a work space, and access to the mews lane.

The top floor offers a stunning vista out over the River Foyle to the front, and views of the hills of Donegal towards Scalp Mountain to the rear, with the skylight adding to the bright and airy feeling throughout.

To arrange a viewing or for more information contact Pauline Elliot Estate Agents on 028 7187 9777 / 078 6669 3405 or e-mail: [email protected]

You can see the full listing here: https://www.paulineelliottestateagents.com/26-culmore-square-derry/1015351

