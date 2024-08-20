500 NI civil service job vacancies with starting salary of over £24,000: How to apply
The Department of Finance has confirmed that the roles will have a starting salary of £24,225 per annum.
A spokesperson also said the posts come with “an attractive annual leave and pension package” and that “these positions offer a great opportunity to begin a career in the NICS”.
“Whether serving customers or supporting teams delivering services or projects across the NICS, Administrative Officers play a vital role in an organisation that touches the lives of people here every day,” the spokesperson said, adding:
“The NICS is committed to being an inclusive employer and holds several workplace endorsements including the Silver Diversity Mark and the Disability Positive accreditation.”
The closing date for applications is noon on Friday, September 6, 2024.
The Department confirmed that these posts will be available “throughout Northern Ireland”, and that applicants will be able to state their preferences for work location and working pattern at the application stage, “although there is no guarantee those preferences can be met”.The Northern Ireland Civil Service is an Equal Opportunities Employer. All applications for employment are considered strictly on the basis of merit.
Further information and details on how to apply are available at: https://tinyurl.com/4c3h4rpn
