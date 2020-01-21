£50m Templemore funding strategy

Derry & Strabane Council has confirmed that it is pressing ahead with developing a £50m funding strategy for a new leisure facility which will replace Templemore Sports Complex.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council told the Journal that plans for a “regionally significant leisure attraction” at the Templemore Sport Complex site are “progressing”.

There have been calls for new facilities at Templemore dating back many years, and one of the ideas mooted for the new complex has been a water attraction which could become a huge draw for people on both sides of the border.

In 2018, a team led by Hamilton Architects LLP was appointed by Council to advance plans for the redevelopment , following public consultation.

The Council has now confirmed that work so far has “been advanced to the scheme design and costing stage”.

“The focus will now be on the development of a funding and financing strategy to identify and secure the estimated capital costs of £50m required before consultation can take place and the project can progress to the next stage of design development,” the spokesperson said, adding:

“The Templemore project is a key strategic priority for Council as part of its commitment to delivering state of the art leisure facilities to enhance health and wellbeing for the people of Derry and Strabane, as set out in the Strategic Growth Plan for the City and District.

“Attracting visitors to the North West through the development of a premiere tourism and leisure attraction with a unique offering for visitors is also a priority and will help shape the design work for the project.”

The Council and its partners delivered the £12.7m Foyle Arena in the Waterside in 2015, as Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre was closed.