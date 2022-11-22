After COVID-19 Rotary Ireland celebrates annual conference in style in Derry

Pictured at the Rotary Ireland annual conference which took place recently in the City Hotel Derry Londonderry are Liz FitzGerald (District Secretary Rotary Ireland – Omagh Rotary), guest speaker, broadcaster Joe Mahon, Capt Sean FitzGerald (District Governor Rotary Ireland – Omagh Rotary) Dr Michael E. McBrien guest speaker on “Mercy Ships”, Nicki Scott (Rotary International Director & Vice President) and Tim Atwood, guest speaker ‘John & Pat Hume Foundation’.

The conference which was entitled ‘Imagine Rotary’ welcomed over 200 Rotary members and guests.

Former ship’s captain, Sean Fitzgerald, the new District Governor of Rotary Ireland said: “This was a great opportunity for attendees to embrace the fellowship of Rotary while also learning about and exploring the delights of this city and the northwest region.

“We had people here from all over the island of Ireland, some of whom hadn’t been here before and they were just so impressed by the city and the warmth of the welcome they received.”



The list of guest speakers had a strong local flavour with Mayor Sandra Duffy, broadcaster Joe Mahon, Tim Atwood from the John and Pat Hume Foundation, historian Richard Doherty and Werner Scheel, President of Derry/Londonderry Rotary all giving very well received presentations.

Another key speaker was Dr. Michael E McBrien whose presentation on the work of Mercy Ships and the life transforming surgery the organisation offers to thousands of people in developing countries free of charge moved many attendees to tears.

Dr. McBrien, a consultant anaesthetist at the Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast since 1997, has served on 9 occasions with Mercy Ships in Africa for periods of two to three weeks.

Several year ago, Rotary members from Great Britain and Ireland were involved in a Rotary Foundation Global Grant of $1.25 million with Mercy Ships to fund equipment for the latest addition to their fleet, the Global Mercy, and training for African medical professionals.



The conference was co-hosted by the Rotary Club of Derry/Londonderry and Rotary Club of Omagh.

As well as co-hosting the event the Rotary Club of Derry/Londonderry is celebrating its centenary having been chartered on July 17, 1922.

It’s the third time the club has hosted Rotary’s annual conference and President Werner Scheel told delegates it was a great honour to do so. The event concluded with a black tie dinner, charity auction and live music.

If you are interested in joining Rotary Ireland or would like to learn more about it, please go to Rotary in Ireland (rotary-ribi.org)

Pictured addressing delegates at the Rotary Ireland annual conference at the City Hotel Derry Londonderry is historian Richard Doherty.

Pictured addressing delegates at the Rotary Ireland annual conference at the City Hotel Derry Londonderry is Werner Scheel, President Derry/Londonderry Rotary.