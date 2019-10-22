Alchemy launches fifth NW Academy

Alchemy Technology Services and North West Regional College (NWRC) in Derry have launched another Department for the Economy Assured Skills Academy.

The five-week Academy offers industry-relevant pre-employment training for 20 participants, with a guaranteed job interview upon completion.

Graeme Wilkinson, Director of Skills at the Department, said this was an excellent opportunity to gain skills that are in demand, equipping participants to become a Technical Analyst or Business Analyst.

Successful participants will be working in Alchemy’s centre of excellence for Digital Transformation in the global insurance market, with the potential for significant travel opportunities. Anne O’Neill, HR Manager at Alchemy Technology Services, said: “Our previous Academy graduates are already working on significant global projects with our clients and have travelled across the UK, wider Europe, the US and South Africa. This is an exciting opportunity for anyone looking to enter the insurance technology sector.”

Applications are open until November 6. Applicants for the Technical Analyst role require a degree or HND/equivalent Level 5 qualification in an IT-related discipline, with knowledge of Java, .Net, C# or C++ and an awareness of object-oriented design principles. Applicants for the Business Analyst role require a degree in business or finance, with technology. A European language is desirable for both roles.

For more information and to apply, visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/assured-skills