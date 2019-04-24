Alley’s Summer Programme 2019 has been launched

Residents across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area are being encouraged to check out the Alley Theatre’s latest Spring/Summer programme of events that has just been launched.

Among the highlights of the season that takes place from May to September are top comedy drama with Nula & Noeleen in ‘Nobody puts Bernie in a Corner, music from the phenomenal three part harmony vocal group, ‘The Ward Sisters’ and ‘The Rapparess, Summer Schools, Stand Up Comedy, Children’s Theatre and lots more.

May is full of comedy, music and original theatre. After popular demand our men over 55 years of age are back in ‘Cassoni’s Jukebox.’ A night of musical nostalgia as the men take to the stage after partaking in the Music to your Ears project.

If you’re crazy for Swayze and fancy a bit of salsa in your karaoke, then join Bernie Jones on her crazy ”Dirty Dancing” themed hen party in ‘Nobody Puts Bernie in a Corner’ for a wild night of fun and laughter.

Strabane Brass Band are proud to present a musical by Charles Fyffe An evening ‘Music from the Stage and Screen’ in June. Join the Strabane Brass Band for a concert featuring music from a variety of musicals and film. This promises to be an entertaining musical for the whole family.

This programme is packed with Children’s entertainment. For little audiences from one to six years old, Humpty Dumpty will be brought on stage for the first time ever in a wonderful live interactive all singing and all dancing production.

If you love animals then you will not want to miss ‘Doctor Dolittle’. Follow the adventures of Dr. John Dolittle as he embarks on an unforgettable journey to Africa, with his parrot Polynesia, who teaches home how to speak to animals. Full of puppetry, singalong favourites humour and lots of joining in, ideal show for all the family and children ages five to 10.

Keep the kids busy this summer as the Alley Theatre have two summer schools this July and August. The ‘Summer School of Rock’ by the Arts Academy returns for a week in July. Let the kids unleash their inner rock star as they will learn guitar, drums, singing, songwriting, digital sound, lighting and technical and lots more in this fun filled week with a final showcase at the end in front of family and friends. No previous musical experience is required. Suitable for 7 years and over. Book your place now through the Alley Theatre Box Office

The Summer months are full of music as our Open Mic Nights are back hosted by local musician Liam Cannon. If you would like to take part then get in touch.

The Alley Theatre Art Gallery will be hosting a range of exquisite exhibitions throughout May – September. All free to attend, see www.alley-theatre.com for more information

To book tickets for any of the events outlined contact the Alley Theatre Box Office on 028 71 384444 or online at www.alley-theatre.com.

Download the programme online and keep up to date on the Alley Theatre Social Media Channels.