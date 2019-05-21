Amy Molloy to star in bold one-women show

Northern Irish stage and screen actor Amy Molloy will star in a bold one-women show by National Theatre Wales at The Playhouse this weekend.

Amy, whose screen credits include the hugely popular BBC TV dramas The Fall and Call the Midwife, and stage credits include the critically acclaimed Abbey Theatre and Royal Court production of Cyprus Avenue, starring alongside Stephen Rea in Dublin, London, Belfast and New York, will come to The Playhouse, this Friday (May 24) and Saturday (May 25).

The production, National Theatre Wales first tour to Ireland, will tour to Derry and Belfast to mark one year since the historic repeal the 8th amendment referendum in Ireland.

Cotton Fingers, written by award-winning writer Rachel Trezise is a timely, politically-charged production, which tells the story of a young woman making the journey to Wales to access free NHS abortion care. The one-woman show explores the cycles of secrecy and the power young women hold over their futures, directed by National Theatre Wales’ Associate Director, Julia Thomas.

Originally performed in west Wales, the play was one of five monologues or Love Letters to the National Health Service that formed part of National Theatre Wale’s NHS70 Festival, celebrating the Service’s 70th birthday.

National Theatre Wales is a multi-award-winning theatre company that has been making English-language productions in locations all over Wales, the UK, internationally and online since March 2010. This is its first time touring to the island of Ireland.

National Theatre Wales’ Artistic Director, Kully Thiarai said: “We are very excited to be making our debut across the Irish Sea, bringing this funny, poignant but important production to audiences in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Marking a year since the historic referendum, Cotton Fingers highlights the stark differences between women’s rights on either side of the border. It’s a fantastic work of snappy Welsh writing, made by an extraordinary trio of talented women.”

Rachel Trezise is an award-winning writer, born in Rhondda in south Wales, where she still lives. She studied at Glamorgan (Wales) and Limerick (Ireland) Universities. Rachel was voted New Face of Literature (2003) by Harpers & Queen magazine. Literature credits include the Dylan Thomas Prize for Fresh Apples (2006) and the Orange Futures List for In and Out of the Goldfish Bowl (2002). Cotton Fingers is the third play produced by National Theatre Wales.

Julia Thomas is an Associate Director at National Theatre Wales. She has also worked with Curve, Leicester, the National Theatre Studio in partnership with National Theatre Wales, Lincoln Center Theater New York. Recent credits include: Two by Jim Cartwright (Derby Theatre), George’s Marvellous Medicine by Roald Dahl/David Wood and Burning Books by Jess Green (Curve) and A Clockwork Orange by Anthony Burgess (Curve/DMU).

Tickets are now on sale for this timely, politically-charged show made by an exceptionally talented, female-led creative team.

National Theatre Wales’ Cotton Fingers will come to The Playhouse on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 May. Tickets are £14/£12 and available from The Playhouse on (028)71268027 or online at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.