Angela Dobbins launches petition to save Culmore Post Office

The Centra at Culmore.

Ballyarnett District Electoral Area Councillor Angela Dobbins has started a petition to retain a postal service in a local Centra that Musgrave recently confirmed is due to close next month.

Launching the petition Colr. Dobbins said: "The shop in Culmore now known as Centra Culmore has been trading for well over 30 years now. It has passed through various owners and franchises and it is very sad to learn that it will finally stop trading in March.

"Centra Culmore houses a Post Office which will remain open in the short term. The Post Office plays a vital role in the community and is an important amenity for this local area. These services must remain within Culmore for residents and others in surrounding area."

Earlier this month Musgrave confirmed it had taken the decision to close the Centra.

"The lease expires shortly and, after exploring every option, unfortunately it was clear that it was not financially sustainable to continue trading. The store will close as of March 3, 2022,” a spokesperson said.

Musgrave confirmed all workers are being offered alternative roles in the North West and that the “post office and the branch at the site will remain open in the short-term”.