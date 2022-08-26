News you can trust since 1772
Ann Marie Cusack and CHILL team take gold at High Street Hero Awards

Ann Marie Cusack, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Derry's CHILL off-licence chain and her team, picked up an award at Retail NI's recent High Street Hero Awards.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 26th August 2022, 11:31 am
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 11:33 am

Over ten thousand votes were cast for the awards, with old favourites and new faces picking up gold, silver, and bronze across a range of categories.

In an exclusive reception at Hinch Distillery, retailers across the region were celebrated with Chill Off-Licence in Derry, Harkin's Pharmacy in Maghera and Murray's Nearby in Cullyhanna all picking up gold.

Retail NI Chief Executive, Glyn Roberts said: “The High Street Heroes Awards is a wonderful celebration of Northern Ireland’s independent retailers. The winners are based across Northern Ireland showing a brilliant regional response to the campaign and emphasising the community support for retailers.

Ann Marie Cusack with the CHILL team at the High Street Hero Awards.

“It has been a very difficult year for independent retailers, but this campaign has shone a light on how valued they are in their community, and the vital role they play in keeping the local economy alive. As they work to remain viable in this difficult business climate, it is only right that we celebrate and champion the sector.

“It is really good to see many independent retailers from some of our smaller rural towns getting the recognition they deserve at our High Street Hero Awards.”

CHILL won the gold award for best off-licence.
