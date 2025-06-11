Apex provide first look images of planned new hub at Beraghvale in Derry

Apex Housing Assocation has released details of its proposals for a major community hub for the Berghvale area of Skeoge in Derry.

The impressive plans include an architecturally striking community hub building, café and leisure facilities along with parkland landscaping and parking facilities.

As they released the images this week, an Apex spokesperson said: “We're delighted to share plans for a new community hub in Beraghvale in Derry, which we’ve submitted in partnership with Robinson McIlwaine Architects.

"The proposed hub will create new opportunities for local people to connect, learn and take part in activities that will enrich everyday life.

Part of the community hub complex being proposed by Apex.

"From family events to local services and community programmes, the space is designed to grow with the needs of the Beraghvale community, now and in the years ahead.”

Beraghvale is located between the Skeoge Link Road and Beragh Hill Road, close to the Derry – Donegal border in the townland of Ballynagalliagh.

Apex states: “Beraghvale is a large development located in the Skeoge area of Derry~Londonderry. Its location near the border means it gives residents great access to the entire area of the city plus access into County Donegal.

"Beraghvale has its own play park and a large local shop is located very close to the development. Skeoge Community Hub, which provides a wide range of activities for all age groups is located close by in the Clon Dara area of Skeoge.

Community and leisure facilities in the heart of the area.

"The area is serviced by a regular bus service giving residents access to the city centre and all the attractions it has to offer.”

Comprising of 261 properties, the Beraghvale development was completed in 2022.