Art and big top skills at The Greatest Show…!

A massive list of industry leaders, artists and facilitators have been announced for the 27th Playhouse Children and Teens Art Festival this month.

Visual artists Geraldine Tomlin and Daniel Roddy, photographer Sinead Crumlish, comedian and comic book artist Peter E Davidson, dancer Victoria Harrison, early years music and movement facilitator Bernie Doherty, Graffiti arts company UV Arts and the North-West’s leading circus and street theatre company In Your Space will deliver a of physical performance, visual and mural art, comics and clowning for the festival.

For its 27th year, the famed local festival will explore the theme of The Greatest Show hosting wide and colourful variety of workshops for children and teens aged four to 16.

Using urban art to engage youth, support creative expression and challenge traditional preconceptions of space through graffiti, street art and modern mural arts company UV Arts will deliver graffiti and visual arts workshops, while the In Your Space team will unleash the power of circus and street performance to ignite the imagination and inspire creativity and learning.

Victoria Harrison (who teaches kids ballet all year round with Miss Mary Hill School Of Ballet) will be leading dance for seven to 12 years olds, explore new and different dance techniques, working towards a showcase at the end of the two weeks, based on the celebratory theme of The Greatest Show!

Bernie Doherty will do music and movement, song writing and instrument making with the tots (four to six years). Much of her early years work incorporates art, instrument making and generally making lots of noise! Her tots sing and dance every day, and have lots of musical experiences from listening to old records, trying loads of different instruments, having mini class concerts throughout the festival. Bernie runs The Music Box - a social enterprise combining music and community work. A lot of her time is spent making music with young people of all ages through Boogie Bugs Music and Movement classes, Wee Glee singing group, guitar lessons, song writing workshops, and promoting early years music in classes, and preschools.

“We’re so proud to announce the best of local talent, industry leaders and artists will hold workshops in Drama, Visual Arts, Dance, Music, Photography, Comic Book Art and Graffiti from Monday, July 22, culminating in a theatre showcase on Friday August 2,” Festival co-ordinator Fiona McLaughlin said.

“We just love seeing the artists, actors, dancers of tomorrow get creative alongside the very best our our city has to offer in terms of local creative artists and industry experts!”

Sponsored by Partridge Peartree Promotions, and Northern Ireland Housing Executive, the festival is divided into three age categories; from four to six year olds, seven to 12 years old and our teens - ranging from 13 to 16 years old.

The Playhouse Children and Teens Art Festival will run from Monday July 22 to Friday August 2. Bookings are now open with limited places available. Contact The Playhouse Box Office on (028) 71268027 to book or visit www.derryplayhouse.co.uk for more information.