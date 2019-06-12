Arts Centre to host Danny Boy Jazz and Blues Festival launch

Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady is proud to host the Danny Boy Jazz and Blues Festival launch night tomorrow (Thursday, June 13) at 7.30pm.

Now the longest running festival of its kind in Northern Ireland, the event will feature acclaimed singer Clara Rose who will be joined on stage by a host of special guests.

The much loved festival, now in its 23rd year, will run until Sunday 16th June allowing audiences to enjoy some of the very best jazz and blues musicians and singers.

Tickets for the launch evening can be purchased by going to www.dannyboyjazzandblues.com/tickets

All other events over the course of the weekend are free. For further information go to www.dannyboyjazzandlues.com