ASM Chartered Accountants announces strategic expansion in Derry with new office on Culmore Road
The move represents a significant milestone for the company, which will take up residence at its new office in the Ulster Bank building at the Da Vinci Complex on the Culmore Road.
Founded in 1995, ASM has become a renowned and trusted partner for a variety of businesses, both within the region and beyond. It provides a range of services, including comprehensive tax advice, corporate finance, and insolvency services.
Michael McAllister, Managing Director of ASM, said: "We are excited to expand into the North West, signalling our intent and reaffirming our commitment to playing a key role in this exciting chapter for the area.
"Our significant growth in recent years is a testament to our reputation as a dependable and reputable business that adds significant value to our clients.
"This move will make it easier for clients in the North West to benefit from our comprehensive range of services. We look forward to further engagement with existing and prospective clients in the weeks and months ahead."
Chamber of Commerce CEO Anna Doherty added: “We at Derry Chamber are very happy to welcome ASM Charted Accountants to the North West. It is always exciting to see a dynamic and well-known firm extend its operations into our region.
“That ASM has taken the decision to extend into our region is testament to the good work that is being done on the ground in the North West to make the area more attractive for businesses and improve regional balance in NI."
