Avoid FOMO with What’s On Derry Strabane app

It couldn’t be easier to follow your favourite acts at this year’s City of Derry Jazz Festival with the launch of the brand new What’s On Derry Strabane app featuring the entire Bank Holiday weekend’s events.

Available for free from both Google Play and Apple app stores, all you have to do is download the ‘What’s On Derry Strabane’ app and the full programme will be at your fingertips while you’re out and about during the Jazz Festival which runs from this Thursday, May 2 to Monday 6.

The jazz festival is the first to be included in the What’s On Derry Strabane app but all future main festival programmes - including the world famous Halloween events - will now be available in this convenient format.

The whole programme is just a tap away on the app but it also breaks down the festival by time, venue and band. It further includes sections on how to get here, where to stay, where to eat and a map, as well as accessibility information. Details of social media links and council’s partners are also available.

Jennie Peoples, Marketing Manager, Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: “The What’s On Derry Strabane app is a really easy-to-use guide for both locals and visitors which can be accessed on your phone or tablet no matter where you are to find out what events are taking place. It will allow people a greater opportunity to plan ahead for their visits to the city and district and make sure they don’t miss out on any of the exciting listings in the programme, not only for this week’s jazz festival, but further down the line for our longer Halloween activities and all other events which Derry City and Strabane District Council is renowned for hosting so successfully.”

Hundreds of musicians will perform in dozens of venues across the city as part of this year’s jazz and big band festival and music lovers will be able to follow their own jazz trail using the app or by picking up one of the dedicated leaflets at various outlets around the town.

Fresh faces will join old favourites with some of the best known artists on the jazz circuit making their Derry debut including Sid Peacock and the Surge Orchestra, Mr Wilson’s Second Liners, Cian Boylan, Kitty LaRoar, Basork featuring Duo Varna, Bruno Tamiozzo and Motown Gold.

Gig-goers will give a warm welcome back to festival favourites Jumpin’ Up, Mission Impossible, Jiveoholics, Cat Scratch Fever featuring Western Valley Hot Club, Gay McIntyre, The Jive Aces and Harry Connolly Band who always draw the crowds.

They are just a taste of the more than 200 top performers who will be entertaining upwards of 70,000 music lovers over the course of the festival.

Topping it all off is of course the much anticipated appearance by Marc Almond, who is currently on tour following the launch of his latest album ‘A Lovely Life To Live’, a collaboration with renowned Jazz musician Jools Holland. Marc will be taking to the stage at the Millennium Forum on Friday May 3rd, reliving some of the magic that made him one of the most iconic artists of the 80’s as frontman with Soft Cell.

Festival Co-ordinator with Council, Andrea Campbell said: “The app is a brilliant new addition to all our festivals and I’m delighted that the jazz festival will be the first to feature. We have so many outstanding acts performing this year and having access to the programme via the What’s On Derry Strabane app will make it so handy to catch as many live shows as possible. We can’t wait for the festival to get underway!”

Young people will be getting even more involved in this year’s event with a Youth 19 fringe festival running in tandem with the main programme. All fringe festival events can also be found in the general listings on the app.

The City of Derry Jazz Festival is this year supported by the Youth 19 programme - delivered with support from the Peace IV programme, the Big Lottery Fund, and the North West Regional Development Fund - Diageo, and Tourism NI.