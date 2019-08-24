Ballykelly hails end of traffic congestion

Ballykelly has been celebrating the early completion of sewage improvements works in the village.

NI Water recently announced pipe laying work had been completed two weeks ahead of schedule.

This has ended traffic congestion that had frustrated commuters and traders throughout the summer.

Mark Sefton, NI Water Senior Project Manager said: “We are delighted that through the ongoing efforts of our NI Water project team including BSG Civil Engineering and RPS, we have been able to deliver this challenging programme of major work over two weeks ahead of schedule. This is good news for the local community as the upgraded sewerage system will enable Ballykelly to cope better during periods of heavy rain in the future.

“NI Water fully appreciates that the work was disruptive and we would like to take this opportunity to thank residents, businesses, elected representatives in Ballykelly, as well as the travelling public for their patience and co-operation as we undertook these essential Flood Alleviation works”.

East Derry MP Gregory Campbell, who organised an event to allow traders in Ballykelly show that the village was ‘back in business’, said: “We wanted to offer support and solidarity as well as allowing businesses to show their relief and delight that the roads diversion and disruption for the last six weeks has finally come to an end.

“Business turnover was down by 60% to 75% over the summer so the event was held to encourage drivers, commuters, holiday makers and others to use Ballykelly and stop off to sample the award winning delights on offer from the locally owned shops in the village.”

The scheme represents an investment of approximately £900,000.