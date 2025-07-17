Ballykelly’s Tierco acquires leading south Derry storage manufacturer Sperrin Metal Products

Ballykelly’s Tierco Group has acquired leading south Derry storage manufacturer Sperrin Metal Products in what has been described as an exciting opportunity to build on the company’s fantastic legacy.

One of the last independently owned storage manufacturers in the UK and Ireland, Sperrin Metal Products Ltd was established in 1963 by a committee of local businesspeople to provide employment in the Draperstown area.

It employs over 100 people in its manufacturing facilities across the UK and Ireland, including its 150,000 sq ft site in Draperstown, specialising in the manufacture of storage systems such as racking, shelving, mezzanines, lockers and cubicles. It counts household names like Nissan, Coca Cola and the NHS amongst its customers.

Tierco Group – the company behind Seating Matters, Ballykelly’s therapeutic seating specialist – has acquired 100 per cent of Sperrin Metal Products from its previous owner Peter Gormley for an undisclosed sum.

Following the acquisition Ryan Tierney, previously Operations Director at Seating Matters, becomes Managing Director of Sperrin Metal Products. Current Managing Director Peter Gormley will become the new Commercial Director of the business.

Mr. Tierney said: “Sperrin Metal Products is a brand known to anyone in the manufacturing world and respected as a prestigious employer and key part of the local community.

"When we learned there was an opportunity to purchase the business from Peter, we were excited by the potential that existed to build on the fantastic legacy they have created.

"I believe that Sperrin Metal can achieve significant growth in future, and to achieve that goal we plan to invest in both new jobs and new plant and machinery.”

Tierco Group is owned by brothers Martin, Jonathan and Ryan Tierney. It comprises Tierco Healthcare, Tierco Investments and Tierco Manufacturing. Sperrin Metal has been acquired by the manufacturing division.

The new owners are particularly interested in the Middle East, including Dubai, as a growth area due to the increase in development of data centres, factories and warehousing in the region.

Rob Healy, Chairman of Tierco Group Board, said: “We are excited about the acquisition of Sperrin Metal Products and the potential which this well-respected business has for further growth, both in its current markets and beyond. The Tierco board looks forward to working closely with Peter and the team at Sperrin Metal to realise these ambitions.”