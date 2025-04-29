Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Let’s be real: being in this industry isn’t always as glamorous as it looks on Instagram. Don’t get me wrong—I love what I do. I love the transformations, the confidence boosts, the client laughs, and the creative freedom. But behind the scenes? It takes serious mental strength to keep showing up, day after day, with energy, passion, and purpose.

That’s why I want to talk about mindset. If there’s one thing I’ve learned as a salon owner, it’s that your mindset will make or break you—way more than your cutting technique or your ability to blend the perfect copper.

When I first started out, I thought working as hard as I possibly could, was the answer to everything. More hours, more clients, more effort, more…everything. I was burning the candle at both ends, chasing the next big thing, and constantly feeling like I wasn’t doing enough.

Eventually, I hit a wall. I was exhausted. That’s when I realized it wasn’t the job—it was my mindset. I was operating from fear: fear of failure, fear of disappointing clients and fear of falling behind.

So I made a shift. I started showing up from a place of confidence instead of doubt. I stopped saying yes to everything and started getting clear on my boundaries. I reminded myself that my work wasn't tied to how booked I was or how perfect my work looked online. That mindset shift changed everything.

Now, I lead with intention. I know that bad days don’t define me. A tough client doesn’t mean I’m not good at what I do. I can’t give clients the best of me, when I'm running on empty. Allowing myself time to fully switch off from work is essential so I can stay motivated and focused to bring the best of myself and my team to the salon on our working days.

If you’re a stylist, a salon owner, or just someone starting in this industry—you need to protect your mindset like it’s your most valuable tool. Because it is. The way you think shapes the way you show up. When you believe in yourself, your energy shifts and that's when you will produce the best work.

So here’s your reminder: You’re not “just” a stylist. You’re an artist, a therapist, a cheerleader, and a business owner.You’re allowed to say no. You’re allowed to not do evenings. You’re allowed to take up space. And you’re allowed to have days off without feeling guilty.

Your mindset isn’t something you fix overnight. I work on mine every day, it’s definitely a work in progress. Being positive is so much better than soaking in negativity, life is full of positives and negatives. I love to find solutions for the negative and keep the positive mindset as much as I can.

I now understand that failure only exists when we give up, so I don't fear failure at all as I have no intentions on giving up, only showing up consistently for my amazing team and clients.

Love Margaret.