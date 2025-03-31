Bid to develop 18 homes on corner of former Desmond factory site in Drumahoe
The homes will be built on a plot of land on the former Desmond factory site immediately opposite the Three Mile House pub on the Drumahoe Road, if approved.
“The application site is c.0.9 hectares in size and located on part of the vacant land formerly in industrial use, to the north of Drumahoe Road.
"The site is bounded to the south by Drumahoe Road, to the east by the River Faughan and to the north and west by the remainder of the former factory site (which is currently being developed on the foot of a previous planning permission,” a planning statement prepared by Gravis on behalf of the applicant states.
"There is open countryside further to the north of the site. There is a strong natural boundary to the east of the site, in the form of a slope down to the River Faughan.
"The site is separated from the embankment and river by a steel sheet pile wall along the eastern site boundary. The site rises gradually in level to the south, to meet the Drumahoe Road. Access will be taken from the access road into the site, which formed part of the previous approval for the remainder of the site,” the statement adds.
The applicant says the proposed development will result in ‘a high-quality residential environment in an area where the predominant land use is residential’.
