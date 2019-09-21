Bid to house over 55s in flats at Café Roc site

A new application to build flats for older people at the old Café Roc has been lodged with the Council.

TVL Properties has applied for permission to build 27 apartments at the former night spot that once housed ‘Andy Cole’s’ bar and the ‘Earth’ discothèque

According to the application the new units will cater for “over 55 active elderly persons”.

There will also be a wheelchair accessible unit on the ground floor of the block at the corner of the Rock Road and Strand Road.

A planning statement submitted by MKA Planning on behalf of TVL refers to how an entirely separate developer, Edenkeel Ltd., had already been granted permission to build flats at the site in 2017.

Edenkeel is a company directed by former County Derry footballers and Café Roc proprietors Henry and Seamus Downey.

In its submission in support of TVL’s new proposal, MKA stated: “There is already a previous approval for apartments on this site and housing statistics for the Council show a lack of apartments in the Council area.

“There is therefore a need for apartments and this site is ideal.”

They added: “The proposal does not cause overdevelopment of a site or negatively impact the amenity of current neighbours or future occupants of the site. Moreoever, the proposal will add social housing to an area where there is a clear lack of social housing units.”