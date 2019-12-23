Bin collections, recycling centres, cemeteries and leisure centres - Christmas arrangements for Derry & Strabane

Derry & Strabane Council have confirmed details of bin collections and opening hours of recycling centres and other local amenities over the Christmas and New Year period.

Bin Collections

Black and brown bins which are due to be collected on Christmas Day, Wednesday December 25, will be collected on Saturday 21st December. Black and brown bins due for collection on Boxing Day, Thursday 26th December, will be collected on Saturday 28th December, while blue and brown bins that are due for collection on New Year’s Day, Wednesday 1st January, will be collected on Saturday 4th January. All other days will follow the normal schedule. Refuse Collection services will return to a normal schedule on Monday 6th January, when black and brown bins will be lifted.

Recycling Centres

On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, all recycling centres will close at 2pm, other than Pennyburn which will close at 4pm. On Boxing Day only the Pennyburn, Strahans Road and Glendermott Road sites will be open from 10am to 2pm. All sites will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Cemeteries, parks

Cemeteries will be operating as normal during the Christmas period and will be open from 8am - 4.30pm daily.

Parks and Playgrounds will also be open to the public as normal. There are no expected closures or disruption in service over the Christmas period, unless there are adverse weather conditions.

Council facilities

Both the Strand Road and Derry Road Council Offices are only closed on the statutory days - Tuesday 24th, Wednesday 25th and Thursday 26th December, and Wednesday 1st January. The offices will be open as usual on all other dates.

The Guildhall and Tower Museum will also both be closed on Tuesday 24th, Wednesday 25th and Thursday 26th December, and Wednesday 1st January. The Guildhall will be open from 9am-5pm on Monday 23rd December and from Friday 27th – Tuesday 31st December. Normal opening hours will resume on Thursday, January 2.

The dog shelter will be closed to the public from Monday 23rd December until Monday 30th December. It will also be closed on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1.

Registration Offices

The District Registration Offices will be closed over the Christmas period on Tuesday 24th December, Wednesday 25th December and Thursday 26th December and will re-open on Friday, December 27. The office will then close on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1.

There is an out-of-office emergency death registration service provided over the holiday period. If a family need to urgently register the death of their loved one because the burial is taking place outside the jurisdiction or a cremation has been urgently planned, the local Funeral Directors have the out-of-office mobile number and will contact the Registrar.

There are eight weddings over the Christmas and New Year period - a lovely, vibrant and happy way to finish 2019 as we look forward to a New Year!

For full information on the opening hours of all leisure centres and community centres over Christmas and New Year, visit www.derrystrabane.com/Council/opening-hours/Christmas-Opening-Hours.

For updates or changes in schedules, follow Derry City and Strabane District Council on Facebook and Twitter.