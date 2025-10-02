As the city gears up for its biggest celebration of the year, excitement is building once again for Derry Halloween.

It’s a particularly crucial time for the local arts and creative industries, and The Black Hall is proud to play its part in supporting the city’s wider success.

Many of you may have come across The Black Hall in previous years but aren’t quite sure what it’s about. First launched in 2023 inside the historic St Columb’s Hall, it began as a unique haunted house experience, combining immersive storytelling with a few well-timed scares. Last year, we evolved the offering into the Well to Hell, an audacious, pitch-dark sensory journey.

This year, both attractions return, and we’re thrilled to introduce a brand-new, family-friendly addition: Freddy’s Lost His Fangs.

Jonathan Burgess

From The Black Hall’s inception through to this year’s planned Halloween events and activities, our total investment is projected at around £100,000.

This kind of private sector support is vital - not only enhancing the local Halloween offering but also creating jobs and opportunities in live performance, production, logistics, and more.

It provides a platform for local talent to showcase their skills at a prominent festival, helping to strengthen Derry’s creative sector, particularly at a time when arts funding in the Northwest continues to face challenges.

The incredible work by Derry City & Strabane District Council deserves recognition. Their promotion of the festival has made Derry a Halloween hotspot.

The Black Hall is proud to contribute as one of the only privately funded attractions in the programme.

As creative lead for all three attractions, my role is to deliver compelling, memorable experiences that appeal to a wide variety of audiences.

Each activity offers something distinct and enjoyable, capturing the spirit of Halloween.

The Experience is our main event, taking visitors through the hidden corners of St Columb’s Hall for a genuinely chilling journey where shadows take on a life of their own.

The Well to Hell is a terrifyingly unique 8D sensory trip, plunging participants into pitch darkness for a haunting auditory experience - no lights, just suspense and imagination.

Finally, Freddy’s Lost His Fangs is an interactive, light-hearted theatrical treat for children aged three and up, packed with giggles, gentle scares, and playful audience participation.

With three distinctive attractions this year, there’s truly something for everyone.