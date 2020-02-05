Border Communities Against Brexit vows to continue fight for equality

Former Sinn Féin MEP Martian Anderson has warned that people may see their rights being impacted as there is no mechanism in place to afford Irish citizens north of the border with the same EU protections.

Ms Anderson was speaking at a rally organised by Border Communities Against Brexit (BCAB) at the Derry - Donegal border in Bridgend on Friday night just before the bell tolled on Britain and the north of Ireland exiting the European Union.

Demonstrators at the Brexit protest at Bridgend on Friday night last. DER0420GS - 068

The Derry politician - who will soon replace retiring Foyle Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney in Stormont - told those gathered that while there would be many challenges ahead, the fact that the open border was secured was a major achievement.

“We know, and have confidence in our hearts, that as we walk away from here that whatever happens throughout the process, the next 11 months, even if there is a crash out and no future relationship, the one thing we were able to secure on Wednesday was an overwhelming majority of MEPs who voted against a border in Ireland; an overwhelming majority of MEPS voted against a crash out Brexit. That wouldn’t have happened if we in Sinn Féin had not been in the European Parliament.

“We absolutely acknowledge that it was crucially important that there would be on hardening of the border in Ireland, because for some of us, Irish Republicans anyway, the border is already too hard - but that said Brexit is more than just about trade. It’s more than cows and sheep, and tumble dryers and washing machines having EU protections, it’s about people.

“At the end of this process we are supposed to be Irish citizens, EU citizens and we should be able to enjoy and access and exercise our EU rights where we reside in Ireland, in the north of Ireland, and there is no mechanism in place for us to do that, and the first right that is going to be taken away from us is our democratic right to vote.”

Caoimhe McKnight, Martina Anderson and Inishowen Sinn Fein Councillor Terry Crossan pictured at the Brexit protest at Bridgend on Friday night last. DER0420GS - 066

Ms Anderson also praised the “sterling work” of Border Communities Against Brexit over the past three years.

Dermot O’Hara from BCAB meanwhile said that it was “scandalous in this area here where 78 per cent wanted to remain, democracy was turned on its head”.

“It undermines the Good Friday Agreement, all the Equality legislation, the discrimination legislation, all totally undermined by Boris and the British government.”

He also vowed: “We will be starting a campaign here tonight, a new campaign, and it is calling on the Irish government and the Stormont administration to ensure that any withdrawal agreement is representing the rights of the people of this area.”