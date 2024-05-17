Bringing the rave scene back to Derry is the massively successful Project X

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Looking for your next big party? Project X is bringing the rave scene back to Derry, set up by 23 year old Conor Lynch who wants to give young artists a chance to shine.

Leading Derry into a rave revolution, Conor is a DJ, producer and event organiser who just turned 23.

Conor and his friends, Jordan Villa, Tiernan Hughs and Cian McFeely decided to be the change they wanted to see in the world and created their own record label named Xtend.

From Xtend came the event organisation Project X which had a massively successful debut event, with 400 people attending.

Conor Lynch from Xtend and Project X.

The Journal spoke with the man behind the it all Conor Lynch.

Conor spoke on his beginnings in the industry: “I've been DJing and producing for four years. Before that I had zero experience in the music industry, i’m completely self taught.”

About his successful event he explained that they had been planning it since November 2023 and that it was six months of hard work to get it up and running for May 4.

This isn’t Conor’s first time hosting a big party, he had experience setting up successful nights saying: “Myself and Jordan Villa would have done stuff in the past in club 21 or the 720 on new years eve, we sold them all out.

Members of Xtend and Project X. from left to right: Tiernan Hughs, Jordan Villa, Conor Lynch, Cian Mcfeely.

“We really have a good connection with the people here in Derry.”

The event took place at the Halfway house between Derry and Buncrana, you might think this would be difficult to get to but Conor and his team prepared people on Instagram by posting multiple ways people can make it to the event, with times and prices for example bus and taxi.

Talking about his success Conor said: “It’s a great feeling obviously. Seeing people come to your event and enjoy it and to be interested in coming back to another one. There's no better feeling.

“People enjoyed it and are excited to come to the next one, you can't beat it.

I’ve a really good feeling about this and I think it's going to go far.”

You can see from video and photos from the event that it was a night to remember.

The event's mission is to bring rave back to the North West, but not limiting itself to one type of music.

Conor explained: “The motto we have for Project X would be the same for Xtend, the connection between house trance and techno.

“So we don't want people to be limited to what they are going to hear in an event of Project X, you could hear anything.

“We’re never going to limit ourselves to one genre. I do the same with my own music, I think it's absolutely pointless to limit yourself. You just make whatever you want to make and hopefully become inspired by it and enjoy the music you make no matter what genre it is.”

The name Project X might be familiar to you as the event was inspired by a movie of the same title. Conor said: “In the film there's a house party and the DJ and the crowd around him this is what I tried to reflect in the first instalment of Project X with the 360 degrees stage, you want to be crowd level to have the crowd experience what you are experiencing when you are playing the music.”

A big part of Derry right now is supporting local, you can see it across all industries. This applies to Conor’s ideology when creating his line up for Project X, he said: “That's a major factor.

We had a post up on Instagram and Tiktok, asking ‘do you want to play at Project X’ and the sheer amount of people in Ireland especially.

“It's great because what we want to do is give local artists a chance, upcoming artists, a chance to play to big audiences and the opportunity on a main stage.

“I can say myself growing up in Derry the last three years of DJing I didn't get many chances at all. There's definitely a couple of promoters when I was growing up who wouldn't give me a chance.”

Continuing he spoke on the rave scene in the North West saying: “You have big players in each city, and it's quite hard for smaller promoters to put on things. I think it is important for people to get the chance to build up their brand, the big promoters had their chances back when they started.

“There's not many people in the North west putting on events but we just want to show what we can do and hopefully the community will get behind us.”

Project X isn’t one and done, Conor and his friends have plans for the rest of the year, he explained that they are hoping to have another one ready for around July 20.

He said: “Can't say too much about a line up cause it ain’t finalised yet, we will announce that in good time.

“We’re going to have a daytime party so it'd be outside-stage , probably around 350 people. Have a good summer feel to it.

“It's not gonna be a regular thing, we don't want to saturate it, we want people to be excited for the next one.

“There's big plans for this year. It's well worth keeping an eye out for our socials.”

Conor and his team are excited to get you out to their next party.