Building the infrastructure we need - Now : View from the Foyle

I was pleased to join colleagues in a recent meeting with the Minister for Infrastructure, Liz Kimmins, to discuss priorities that are central to the future of our city and region. From the quay restoration to the roll-out of City Deal projects, it was made clear that Derry cannot afford delay: the infrastructure – both physical and organisational – has got to be built now.

The Council has rightly called for deeper engagement with the Department on the Quay and wider City Deal programmes and it is encouraging news that Department representatives have now joined the Council delivery team, helping ensure alignment on projects that will shape the next three to 10 years. The Chamber also emphasised the role of the Ulster University Taskforce, particularly in relation to transport.

There is an urgent need for a temporary SmartPass intervention to support students travelling across Northern Ireland to study here while accommodation shortages are being resolved. Equally pressing are the frequency and timing of rail services, which remain a barrier to accessibility. The North West Transport Plan must reflect the reality of the cross-border economy by linking to Donegal, alongside advancing the A5.

The A5 itself remains emblematic of both challenge and determination. We welcome the Minister’s decision to appeal June’s court ruling. While the Chamber supports the landowners’ entitlement to a fair deal, we also support the principle that this strategic route must proceed. Our region’s future growth depends on it.

Andrew Fleming, President, Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.

Adaptability is also vital. The Council’s experience with the Maritime Museum illustrates this. When a £1.7 million funding gap emerged despite earlier successes, City Deal resources had to be reconfigured and new partners secured. This spirit of resilience is precisely what must guide us as we progress with £300 million worth of City Deal projects, many of which are under pressure from costs and delivery risks.

Finally, the recent announcement of the Local Innovation Partnerships Fund, with at least £30 million earmarked for Belfast/Derry, demonstrates the opportunities that come when regions are prepared. Just as Glasgow and Cardiff are doing, we must put skin in the game from both private and public sources.

Our region has waited long enough. The message from the Chamber is clear: infrastructure cannot be an aspiration. It must be delivered – and delivered now.