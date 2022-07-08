Business case for Derry rail upgrade is being assessed, says John O’Dowd

An Outline Business Case (OBC) for Phase 3 of the Derry rail upgrade is still being assessed by the Department of Infrastructure.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 8th July 2022, 11:58 am
Updated Friday, 8th July 2022, 12:05 pm

Rail minister John O’Dowd said he hopes to be able to provide a letter of offer for the entire renewal of the track between Eglinton and Castlerock if the OBC is approved.

He was asked about the major infrastructure scheme by Foyle SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin.

“I can confirm that an OBC for the Phase 3 upgrade to the Coleraine to Derry railway line is currently being assessed in line with normal processes.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter

An Outline Business Case (OBC) for Phase 3 of the Derry rail upgrade is still being assessed by the Department of Infrastructure.

Read More

Read More
John O’Dowd willing to consider Derry-Omagh rail proposal

Mr. O’Dowd confirmed that he is keen to work to progress the rail project.

“If approved, my Department will be in a position to provide a letter of offer to take forward this important project for the North West,” he said.

DfI previously invested £46.3m in the Derry-Coleraine Phase 2 track renewal that included the Bellarena passing loop.

Mallon open to a Limavady rail halt on the Derry to Belfast line but not at Phase 3

John O'DowdDerryBusiness CaseColeraine