Business case for Derry rail upgrade is being assessed, says John O’Dowd

Rail minister John O’Dowd said he hopes to be able to provide a letter of offer for the entire renewal of the track between Eglinton and Castlerock if the OBC is approved.

He was asked about the major infrastructure scheme by Foyle SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin.

“I can confirm that an OBC for the Phase 3 upgrade to the Coleraine to Derry railway line is currently being assessed in line with normal processes.”

An Outline Business Case (OBC) for Phase 3 of the Derry rail upgrade is still being assessed by the Department of Infrastructure.

Mr. O’Dowd confirmed that he is keen to work to progress the rail project.

“If approved, my Department will be in a position to provide a letter of offer to take forward this important project for the North West,” he said.