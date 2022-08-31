Business owners and Derry Girls actress nominated for Ulster Tatler Awards

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret Doherty Hair is shortlisted in the Hairdressing Salon on the Year category and Gary Doherty of the Think Network is nominated for Businessman of the Year while Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan is nominated for Celebrity of the Year.

The Ulster Tatler Awards, now in its 15th year, celebrate the achievements of homegrown individuals and businesses, the likes of which have been filling the pages of the province’s leading lifestyle and society magazine for more than 50 years.

Categories on the evening include arts, beauty, fashion, interiors and hospitality, while the ceremony also recognises familiar faces who have helped put Northern Ireland on the map, in the form of Celebrity of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year and the showcase Lifetime Achievement Award which has recognised some of the province’s best-loved personalities over the years such as Dame Mary Peters OBE, Brian Friel, Sir James Galway, Gloria Hunniford, Barry McGuigan, Marie Jones, Hollywood actor Ciaran Hinds, Pat Jennings and John Linehan aka ‘May McFettridge’ who was honoured at the 2021 ceremony.

Gary Doherty, Nicola Coughlan and Margaret Doherty Hair are all nominated for Ulster Tatler Awards.

The Ulster Tatler Awards features 14 categories voted for by the public, with shortlists in each category compiled from votes cast before judging panels of media and industry experts select their winners. The winners will then be announced at a glamorous ceremony on September 8 at St. Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast presented once again by much-loved TV personality Pamela Ballantine.

Chris Sherry, Editor of Ulster Tatler, said: “The wealth of talent we have here in Northern Ireland is outstanding in numerous fields, particularly the endless flair we see in business, sport and entertainment.

“The difficulty in choosing just one deserved winner becomes greater each year and that speaks volumes on how high the standard is across the province.

“We’re delighted to be returning to the stunning St. Anne’s Cathedral this year to celebrate the businesses and people who have shone throughout the past year across Northern Ireland.

Nicola Coughlan from Derry Girls who celebrated turning 31 recently.