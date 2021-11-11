Businessman to represent Derry at Director Awards

Chris Gray, Director of Gray’s Communications based at Catalyst Inc on Bay Road, will fly the flag for Derry and the North West in the Young Director of the Year category as part of the prestigious awards.

Also in the running for Young Director of the Year are Ben Stocks of Leckey Design, Jonathan Sinclair of HighRoads and Katie Matthews of GEN UK.

Chris founded Gray’s Communications in 2015, and it is now one of the largest full-service marketing and communications agencies west of the Bann, offering marketing support, brand development, event management and digital development.

Chris Gray, Director of Gray’s Communications based at Catalyst Inc on Bay Road. (Photo by Lorcan Doherty)

Chris said: “I feel privileged to be named as the sole representee for the city, alongside a variety of illustrious individuals within NI’s thriving business community.”

He added: “All of the finalists are richly deserving of IoD recognition, particularly for their part in navigating their respective companies through what has been an extremely challenging period for all of us.

“I also want to take this opportunity to wish all of the finalists the very best of luck ahead of the ceremony.”

Gordon Milligan, Chairman of the IoD said: “Each year we look forward to the Director of the Year Awards and the opportunity to recognise and celebrate Northern Ireland’s most dynamic and successful business leaders from across all industries and sectors.

“As we look ahead to post-pandemic economic recovery, it is wonderful to see so many high-calibre finalists, who are making a real and positive contribution towards Northern Ireland’s growth and development, named on the 2021 shortlist.

“These pragmatic and forward-thinking directors demonstrated admirable organisational leadership throughout a sometimes daunting and uncertain situation, and they should all be immensely proud of what they have achieved.

“Huge congratulations go to all those who have made the shortlist and best wishes to everyone for the final.”