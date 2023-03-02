Busy Derry city road reopens to two-way traffic after unpopular one-way system scrapped

For several days now, traffic has once again been flowing freely in both directions along Ferryquay Street and Carlisle Road after works to remove the temporary system introduced during the pandemic to increase pedestrian space were completed.

This was one of several streetscape changes made in Derry but some of these measures have come in for widespread criticism, particularly the one way system in this area and the road narrowing on Bishop Street Within.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public consultation on the Ferryquay Street and Upper Carlisle Road project, introduced in June 2021, took place in November/ December 2022 and reported back a largely negative response.

The two way system has been restored.

As a result, the Department of Infrastructure was requested to return the area to the way it was with two-way traffic flow, following a proposal by Sinn Féin Colr. Emma McGinley at Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee meeting last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 403 online surveys were received in response to the recent public consultation and 105 face-to-face interviews were carried out.

People were asked whether the temporary scheme improved/ enhanced the pedestrian experience; reduced traffic volumes; assisted businesses; was visually attractive; reduced traffic flows; improved pedestrian safety; promoted additional pedestrian footfall and contributed to reducing vehicles emissions.

Around 70% of respondents reported negative impacts associated with the scheme.

Almost two thirds disagreed that the scheme improved the pedestrian experience while and also didn’t feel that it promoted additional footfall, with a similar number feeling it hadn’t had a positive positive impact on businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has since been confirmed to the Journal that another controversial redesign introduced in the Bishop Street / Diamond area last summer will remain in situ until at least early 2024 when the trial project will be reviewed.