Call for completion of Medical School business case

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion has said the Department of Health needs to complete its business case for the medical school in Derry as soon as possible.

The Foyle MP said: “I met today with the permanent secretary of the Department of Health, Richard Pengelly, and discussed progress on delivering a medical school for Derry.

“Everyone is well aware of the need for this medical school to address the shortfall in doctors in this area, as well as assisting the expansion of Magee and the wider regeneration of the north west.

“The Department has now appointed an official to complete the internal business case for the medical school and it is important that this happens as soon as possible to allow time for a decision which would enable a potential intake in 2020.”

The Foyle MP added: “There is a united voice coming from the city to see this medical school delivered.

“I will continue to meet with the permanent secretary and others to work towards that goal.”

The Department of Health stated back in June this year that it has provided detailed suggestions to enhance the quality of Ulster University’s overall Outline Business Case on their proposal.

A Departmental spokesperson said at the time: “Expansion of medical student numbers represents a significant long-term, strategic and cross-cutting issue with major financial implications that would fall to Executive Ministers.”