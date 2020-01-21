Call for local businesses to join all new ‘LegenDerry’ brand

Local businesses involved in the food and drink industry are being invited to apply to become accredited under a new brand geared towards strengthening and building the local food tourism offering.

The Legenderry Food Brand is being launched by the local Food and Drink Network, which is supported by Derry City and Strabane District Council, bringing together food focused talent from across the City and District.

By becoming accredited under the brand, participants will be included in the new LegenDerry food website and in marketing material, all designed to showcase the local industry and signpost visitors. Applications can be submitted until this Friday, January 24, and following this won’t reopen until January 2021. New members will be able to avail of free membership for the first year, but must participate in bespoke training, two food network accreditation meetings throughout the year and agree to support the ongoing development of the city and district as a leading food destination. Applications are open to hospitality, retail, experiences and producers all based within DCSDC and who meet the criteria for their relevant category.

The Food and Drink Network was set up by Council in February 2019 to bring forward ambitious plans to build on the North West’s unique food offering.

The Network committee involves 15 local representatives working in collaboration to showcase the positive work being done locally.

Darren Bradley of Nonnas Pizza in Derry said joining the network had been a quick and easy process.

“Nonnas Wood Fired Pizzas prides itself on supporting local producers and where possible always buy seasonal and locally produced ingredients,” he said. “We are delighted to be involved with the Legenderry Food network and the ethos of working with other restaurants and producers to help make Derry a food destination and support local business. Accreditation is such an easy process and it really helps encourage all the applicants to promote and join in with the network.”

Catherine Goligher, Council’s Food Tourism Project Officer, said: “The establishment of a strong brand that can be shared and utilised by a range of our local food and drink businesses will help strengthen the North West’s growing identity as an area renowned for its hospitality and the quality of its food offering. By working together and creating that association with quality and innovation as signified by our new brand we can amplify the message and really establish ourselves as an exciting food destination.”

The new brand will officially launch on February 27, with the unveiling of the new www.legenderryfood.com website and will be complemented by a branding strategy and marketing plan. For further information on criteria and to request an application please email: hello@legenderryfood.com

Applications close at 5pm on Friday January 24. Supported by Interreg project NICHE.