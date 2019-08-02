Campbell: Strategy needed to save town centres, high streets

DUP MP Gregory Campbell has called for a comprehensive strategy to save traditional town centres and the high street amid fierce competition from online shopping and out-of-town strip malls.

He said: “With online banking, online retail and edge-of-town and out-of-town shopping, the high street has seen a radical transformation in the past few years, and not for good.

“We need a comprehensive strategy to save the high street in the next five to 10 years; otherwise, we will all be the worse, including future generations.”

Labour MP Liz Twist concurred with Mr. Campbell.

“I most certainly agree that we are seeing a radical transformation and that we need a vision for the future,” she remarked.