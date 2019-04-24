Cast for gripping new Seamas Keenan drama

The Playhouse has announced an exciting local and international cast for its latest production of Albino Parts, a powerful and gripping new commission by award winning writer Seamas Keenan.

London based Theatre, Film and Television actor Natali Servat, who played the lead in acclaimed play Nazanin’s Story (the Amnesty Award winning play about Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe) and co-founder of Face-to-Face Forum Theatre and Resettlement Support Worker for the Donegal Refugee Resettlement Programme Fadl Mustapha have both been announced for the new commission.

Natali Servat’s recent credits include The Prince Story: Icon, Genius, Slave by ITV, the feature film Finding Fatimah by Icon, Of Our Own Making at Tara Theatre, and the powerful one woman show Little Did I Know performed at the Bread and Roses Theatre. She also played the lead in acclaimed play “Nazanin’s Story”, the play about Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe which was long-listed for the Amnesty International 2017 Freedom of Expression Award.

Fadl Mustapha is the co-founder of Face-to-Face Forum Theatre, a theatre experience based on Augusto Boal’s ‘Theatre of the Oppressed’, he co-facilitated and performed in a number of works that challenged social and community based issues. Fadl’s one-man play titled ‘Bassam’ toured for five years and has been performed to cross border communities, schools, and national theatres across Ireland and has travelled to the UK, France and the US. Fadl is a Resettlement Support Worker for the Donegal Refugee Resettlement Programme, to support Syrian and Iraqi families residing in County Donegal, Republic of Ireland.

Natali and Fadl will joined a cast of 24, which includes John Travers who recently played the role of Liam in the Playhouse production of Playcraft live in 2017 which was broadcast live worldwide, Pat Lynch (Over the Wire), and Andy Doherty (The Monk, The Bird and The Priest).

The Playhouse stage will be transformed into an immersive dystopia world of arbitrary border crossings, torture, and vast concentration camps for the production by the award winning writer of Over the Wire and Starmen).

Directed by Kieran Griffiths, the powerful and gripping new drama will run from Tuesday, May 14 to Saturday 18.

“This production plunges us into a near dystopian future, where the global issues we face now- the suffering of refugees, the fear of the ‘other’, the right to our own culture and self-determination- are tested in an extreme situation, where visitors or refuges are presumed terrorists, used as prostitutes and treated as slaves,” Kieran said.

“We’re also interested in exploring what this setting does to the individuals who implement the policies, who follow the rules of their political masters. Are they ordinary, decent folk, not too dissimilar to the rest of us?”

Tickets range from £5 to £15 and are available from The Playhouse Box Office on (028)71268027 or online at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.