Cast revealed for Friendsical show at Millennium Forum

The full casting has finally been announced for the eagerly awaited show, Friendsical which comes to Derry in August.

Playing everyone’s favourite friends are Jordan Fox (Joey), Sarah Goggin (Monica), Jamie Lee-Morgan (Ross), Thomas Mitchells (Chandler), Ally Retberg (Phoebe) and Charlotte Elisabeth York (Rachel). They will be joined by Duncan Burt (Ensemble) and Rebecca Withers (Ensemble).

The hilarious parody musical, written by Miranda Larson, will arrive at the Millennium Forum from Wednesday, August 28 to Saturday 31 as part of an extensive UK tour.

When Ross’ wife leaves him for another woman, he fears he will never find love again. But then Rachel runs back into his life... will he end up with his one true love?

Featuring original songs such as ‘(He’s her) Lobster!’, ‘Richard’s Moustache’ and ‘You’re Over Me? When Were You Under Me?’, the gang take on naked Thursdays, a power cut, and a dinosaur convention. What could possibly go wrong?

Friendsical is also directed by Miranda Larsson, with designs by Anthony Lamble, lighting by Dom Jeffery, sound by Julian Butler, musical composition by Barrie Bignold, choreography by Darren Carnall, associate choreography by Michael Vinsen and is produced by Birdbrooke Entertainment ltd.

Tickets are available from the Box Office: 71 264455 or visit millenniuforum.co.uk